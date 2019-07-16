Brownsville, TX Enrique U. Castillo 72, Enrique U. Castillo, 72, of Brownsville, TX, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, entered



eternal rest on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in San Antonio, TX surrounded by his loving family. Enrique was born on May 30, 1947 to Marina Estela Urrutia and Francisco Castillo.



Mr. Castillo was a dedicated Automotive Technician for over 60 years. His loyalty, charm and dedication to his family made him an exceptional



patriarch and outstanding individual. He will be greatly missed and loved by all who knew him.



He is preceded in death by his father Francisco Castillo.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife, of



over forty years of marriage, Alma L. Castillo; ten children, Marina E. Cruz, Enrique Castillo, Marvin O. Castillo, Gerson A. Castillo, Jackelin Castillo, Betsy Y. Montoya, Ronald Castillo, Nancy A. Baker, Reyna L. Martinez and Alexander Castillo; his mother, Marina Estela Urrutia; eighteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters, two nieces and four nephews.



Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to



9:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at Sunset



Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory.



Visitation will continue from 11:00 a.m. to



service time of 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.



A Chapel Funeral Ceremony conducted by Pedro



Medina Jr. will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, Located at 657 Springmart Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78526.



Christian burial will follow at Rose Lawn



Memorial Gardens.



Services have been entrusted to:



Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, Located at 657 Springmart Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78526. 956-350-8485 Published in Brownsville Herald on July 16, 2019