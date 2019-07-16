Home

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
(956) 350-8485
Enrique U. Castillo


1947 - 2019
Enrique U. Castillo Obituary
Brownsville, TX Enrique U. Castillo 72, Enrique U. Castillo, 72, of Brownsville, TX, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, entered

eternal rest on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in San Antonio, TX surrounded by his loving family. Enrique was born on May 30, 1947 to Marina Estela Urrutia and Francisco Castillo.

Mr. Castillo was a dedicated Automotive Technician for over 60 years. His loyalty, charm and dedication to his family made him an exceptional

patriarch and outstanding individual. He will be greatly missed and loved by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his father Francisco Castillo.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, of

over forty years of marriage, Alma L. Castillo; ten children, Marina E. Cruz, Enrique Castillo, Marvin O. Castillo, Gerson A. Castillo, Jackelin Castillo, Betsy Y. Montoya, Ronald Castillo, Nancy A. Baker, Reyna L. Martinez and Alexander Castillo; his mother, Marina Estela Urrutia; eighteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters, two nieces and four nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to

9:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at Sunset

Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory.

Visitation will continue from 11:00 a.m. to

service time of 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

A Chapel Funeral Ceremony conducted by Pedro

Medina Jr. will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, Located at 657 Springmart Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78526.

Christian burial will follow at Rose Lawn

Memorial Gardens.

Services have been entrusted to:

Published in Brownsville Herald on July 16, 2019
