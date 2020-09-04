Laguna Vista, Texas- Enriqueta Holland Barrera entered into eternal rest on August 28, 2020, at her home in Laguna Vista, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.
Enriqueta, known as Queta to most, was born on September 9, 1931 to Mariano and Refugia P. Holland in Port Isabel, Texas. Queta was a life-long resident of Port Isabel and the Laguna Madre area with her husband William B. Barrera. Queta and Willie owned many businesses in the area, including the Y Drive-In grocery store, and several shrimping vessels. Queta was previously employed by the Point Isabel Independent School District, then devoted her life to raising her six children, supporting her husband in their family businesses, and being involved in the local community that she loved.
Queta was a strong, faithful woman and a devoted parishioner of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Isabel, and a member of the OLSS Spanish Choir, which she enjoyed participating in so very much. Queta loved spending time with her family and never passed up a friendly game of loteria with her family. She was an avid football fan, enjoyed watching Tarpon football games, and supporting all of her children and grandchildren in all of their activities.
Queta is preceded in death by her loving husband, William B. Barrera; her parents, Mariano Holland and Refugia Pérez Holland; her sisters, Beatrice Holland Floyd, Magdalena Holland Garcia, and Maria del Refugia Holland Guzman; her brothers, Richard Holland and Mariano Holland; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Margarita Broughton Barrera and Rafael Barrera; her brothers-in-law, Rafael Barrera, Jr., Ramiro Barrera, Jose (Coche) Barrera, Gustavo (Bito) Barrera, and Ruben Barrera.
She is survived by her children, Henrietta Barrera (Roberto); Ralph Barrera (Marta); Johnny Barrera; Celina Barrera Scott; Luci Barrera DiCorte (Mike); and Victor Barrera (Janie); grandchildren, Julie Marie Barrera; Heather Barrera Scott; Rafael Barrera; Brian Barrera; Victoria Lea Barrera; Michael William DiCorte; and John William Barrera; and great-grandchildren, William Hunter Owen, Troy and Erin Barrera, and Seth Cabrera.
She is also survived by her sisters, Josephine Holland Lubbeck; Ruby Holland Garcia; Camila Holland Follmer; brothers, José Roberto Holland and Ernest William Holland; sisters-in-law, Ernestina Barrera, Margaret Davis, Margarita Barrera, Lucila Barrera, and Ruth Barrera; brother-in-law, Roberto Barrera; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Michael William DiCorte, John William Barrera, Cesar Garcia, Rey Barrera, Eddie Garcia, Ruben Barrera, and Henry Lubbeck, and honorary pallbearer, her great-grandson and "amorcito" William Hunter Owen.
Queta will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild, William, and her family and friends. The Barrera family would like to recognize and extend its heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Maria Guadalupe Flores and Mary Ledezma Vega for all of their assistance, love, and compassion in helping to care for our loving mother.
Due to current restrictions, this establishment will follow the 25% occupancy limit and all persons shall institute social distancing of a minimum space of 6 feet apart. All individuals must wear face coverings or masks. (May include bandanas or sewn or cloth face coverings).
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a holy rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m., at Chapel By The Sea, 33425 State Park Rd 100, South Padre Island, TX 78597.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Isabel, Texas. Interment will follow at Port Isabel City Cemetery in Port Isabel, Texas.
You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Enriqueta "Queta" Holland Barrera at www.thomaegarza.com
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.