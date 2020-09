Enriqueta 88, Holland of Laguna Vista, Texas, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Barrera, Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Chapel By The Sea on South Padre Island, Texas. Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Thomae Garza Funeral Home of San Benito is in charge of arrangements.



