Brownsville - Erika Gonzalez 40, of Brownsville, TX devoted mother, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest on June 22, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Brownsville on March 14, 1979.Left to cherish in her memory is her parents Trinidad Gonzales Jr., Luisa Gonzalez; children Juan Alexis Bouleris, Alezza Myranda Bouleris, Julian Manuel Guerrero; siblings Martin Gonzalez, Roberto Gonzalez, Juana Garza, Olga Ramirez, Freddy Gonzalez, Luis T. Gonzalez. Erika Gonzalez could be described in a multitude of ways. Some would describe her as a person who loved shopping, giving and knew how to live life to its fullest. Her family remembers her as a loving sister, devoted mother, a person whose presence could quickly light up a room and cared deeply about her family and friends. Those who were blessed meeting her know that her presence will be greatly missed. Visitation was held on June 26, 2019 from 1 to 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. A funeral mass will be held on June 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd. (956) 350-8485. Published in Brownsville Herald on June 27, 2019