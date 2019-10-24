Home

Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Alexandria, VA
Ernest B. Duarte Jr. Obituary
Lincoln, DE B. Ernest Duarte, Jr. 83, Ernest B. Duarte Jr., age 83 of Alexandria, VA, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at his residence in Lincoln, DE. Services will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church in Alexandria, VA at 12 pm on Friday, October 25, 2019. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE. Please visit Mr. Duarte's Life Memorial Webpage to view his complete obituary and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
