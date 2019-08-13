Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-5511
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ERNESTINA GARZA-CISNEROS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNESTINA GARZA-CISNEROS


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERNESTINA GARZA-CISNEROS Obituary
Ernestina Garza-Cisneros, 81, of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Virginia C. Garza; sister, Enriqueta Garza; brothers, Luis, Francisco, Luciano, Alfonso, Ernesto y Jose Maria Garza.

Ernestina Garza-Cisneros is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 pm - 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm today Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Committal will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERNESTINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now