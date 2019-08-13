|
Ernestina Garza-Cisneros, 81, of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Virginia C. Garza; sister, Enriqueta Garza; brothers, Luis, Francisco, Luciano, Alfonso, Ernesto y Jose Maria Garza.
Ernestina Garza-Cisneros is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 pm - 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm today Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Committal will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.
You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 13, 2019