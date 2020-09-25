Brownsville - Ernestine Rocha 84, of Brownsville TX, passed away September 21, 2020. Ernestine was born on September 29, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. Ernestine is survived by Tom (Joan) Linville, Lawrence (Ana) Linville, Joe (Ann) Rocha, David Rocha, Daniel (Sue) Rocha. She is preceded in death by Johnny (Lisa) Rocha. Ernestine had 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Ernestine was known as (Rochita) while working with Dr. Joseph Zavaleta and Dr. Rodolfo Walss, as a nurse and office manager. Ernestine was known for her unlimited energy, and positive attitude with a beautiful smile. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 1 to 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Chapel service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 9 AM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Flower Shop. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485



