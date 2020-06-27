* Arnoldo Ernesto Rodríguez Galván 83, devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, entered into eternal rest on June 24, 2020.



Visitation will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 starting at 11 AM, with a chapel service to follow at 3 PM, and burial to then follow at 4 PM. Services are under the guidance of Del Angel Funeral Home, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400.



He is survived by his wife, Martha Armenta Rodriguez, his three daughters, Martha Maria Abelar, Rosa Elena Mercado, and Adriana de Lourdes Rodriguez, his surviving brothers Sergio, Hector, and Mauro Rodriguez, ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.



Ernesto was born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, into a large family. Ernesto was an avid and competitive chess player; throughout his life he won multiple city and state championships across Mexico. He graduated as a civil engineer from the Universidad Michoacana San Nicolas de Hidalgo. Eventually Ernesto and his wife became U.S. citizens, and moved permanently to Brownsville, Texas, to live in the same city as their beloved daughters and grandchildren. Ernesto will be truly missed by his family and loved ones, who are all better people for having known him.



