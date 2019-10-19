|
|
BROWNSVILLE Ernesto Gamez, Sr. , our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Thursday, the 17th of October 2019. He was 87 years old.
Ernesto Gamez, Sr. was born in 1932 to Elpidio Gamez and Hilda Salinas at their home on Jefferson Street, where he was raised in Brownsville, Texas. Ernesto is a descendant of a proud generation of men who unconditionally loved his hometown, family, and Country. He proudly served the United States of America by joining the United States Army Air Forces at the young age of fifteen. He served in the American Theater during World War II from 1946 to 1947 and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal.
In 1971, Ernesto attended Purdue University to participate in the Instructor Training Program and graduated to become a lead Pipefitting, Welding, and Construction Trainer. He brought his skills and talents back to his beloved Brownsville where he served as an instructor at Texas State Technical Institute, teaching the skills necessary to build the foundation for a better future for his community. Ernesto proudly built the first multi-family condominium complex on South Padre Island, Texas. He worked for Marathon, Amfels, and Brown & Route. Ernesto built and designed many historic sites in our community, but one of his most prized constructions was the "Justice for All Building," on 777 E. Harrison Street, Brownsville, Texas.
He will always be remembered for the sound advice and stable foundation that he provided for his family who he loved unconditionally.
Ernesto is now resting in peace with his beloved brothers Juan Gamez, Tony Gamez, Mickey Gamez, and sister, Emma Gamez Esparza.
He is survived by his loving wife and partner of over seventy (70) years, Irma Perez Gamez; his sons, Ernesto Gamez, Jr. and Eduardo Gamez (Rebecca), as well as his many caring grandchildren Ernesto Gamez, III (Veronica), Eduardo Gamez, Jr., Erica Belinda Gamez, Erin Elizabeth Gamez, and Eric Ernest Gamez.
Ernesto Gamez, Sr. was a lifelong devout member of the Primera Iglesia Presbiteriana on Jefferson Street, Brownsville, Texas. Visitation will be held today, Saturday, the 19th of October 2019, between the hours of six o'clock and eight o'clock this evening with the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. A chapel service will commence tomorrow, Sunday, the 20th of October 2019 at ten o'clock in the morning. Interment will immediately follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4464 Old Port Isabel Road, Brownsville, Texas 78526. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the V.F.W. Post #2035.
The pallbearers will be Benjamin Euresti, Arnold Benson, Neel Fulghum, Ernesto Gamez, III, Eduardo Gamez, Jr., and Eric Ernest Gamez.
Memories of Ernesto may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 19, 2019