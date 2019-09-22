|
|
BROWNSVILLE - Dr. Ernesto S. Davila local dentist of fifty-five years and a life-long resident of Brownsville, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, the 20th of September 2019.
He was born on the December 15, 1932 to Juanita Saldana and Jose Davila, both deceased. He was the eldest of ten. His surviving siblings are Delfino Davila, Graciela Perez, Ruben Davila, Hermlinda Garcia, and Yolanda Ramirez. He was preceded in death by his siblings Concepcion Davila, Nector Davila, Paula Tabares, Truman Falcon, and Eduardo Falcon. He was a proud veteran of the Navy having served in the Korean War. He graduated as a Doctor of Dental Surgery from The University of Texas Dental Branch in Houston. On the 21st of June 1959, he married Levinia Briseno and this past summer they celebrated sixty years of marriage. Together they had six children and twelve grandchildren.
Dr. Davila was a devoted father and loving husband. He served on many civic organizations and volunteered his dental services to help underprivileged children. He enjoyed many outdoor activities. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and spent much of his time on his ranch.
Dr. Davila lived a full life and has now entered into the joy of the Lord. He lived his life for his family. He is survived by his wife, Levinia; his children Levinia Lara, Lillian Curran, Lucila Leal, Laurie Davila Taylor, and Eliseo Davila. He was preceded in death by his son, Ernesto Davila Jr. His pride and joy were his grandchildren, Levinia Marie and Lysette Lara; Michael, Christopher and Lauren Curran; Amanda, David, Eric, and Nicholas Leal; Ernesto Peyton Taylor, Ernesto Davila III, and Eliseo Davila II.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew and loved him.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, the 24th of September 2019 between 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., with a recitation of the holy rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 1914 Barnard Road, Brownsville, Texas 78520.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the 25th of September 2019 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church. Committal services will follow the funeral mass at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens at 4464 Old Port Isabel Road, Brownsville, Texas 78526. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the V.F.W. Post #2035.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 22, 2019