Brownsville, Esmeralda Duran 49, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing loteria.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Leeon Hendrix Ezequiel, and a close friend, Raymond J. Zaragoza.
Esmeralda Duran is survived by her husband, Francisco Perez III; daughters, Julie Diana Sanchez, Jessica Natalie Galaviz, and Joanne Ramos; parents, Jesus and Juanita Duran; siblings, Eduardo (Maria Guadalupe) Duran, Oscar (Anna) Duran, Juan (Lilia) Duran, Jesus (Laura) Duran, Horacio (Cecilia) Duran, Ivan (Maria) Duran, and San Juana (Ricardo G.) Duran; 1 grandson, Dominic Joseph Hale, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 9:00 am - 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Chapel Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Committal will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be, Eduardo Duran, Juan Duran, Jesus Duran, Jr., Horacio Duran, Ivan Duran, and San Juana Duran.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 19, 2019