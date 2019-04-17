Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
(956) 350-8485
Resources
More Obituaries for Estela Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estela F. Flores


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Estela F. Flores Obituary
Brownsville - Estela F. Flores 89, of Brownsville, Texas, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her husband Ventura R. Flores; children Delfino F., Israel F., and Marina Flores. Left to cherish her memory are her children Alicia F. (Tony) Garcia, Oralia Flores, Ventura Flores, Estela Farias, Gilberto (Yolanda) Flores, Maricela Flores; 20 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren and a brother Genaro Flores of California. She loved traveling, gardening, cooking but her greatest joy was having her family around her. Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10 AM at Our Lord of Divine Mercy Catholic Church with burial to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, Texas. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now