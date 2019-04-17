|
Brownsville - Estela F. Flores 89, of Brownsville, Texas, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her husband Ventura R. Flores; children Delfino F., Israel F., and Marina Flores. Left to cherish her memory are her children Alicia F. (Tony) Garcia, Oralia Flores, Ventura Flores, Estela Farias, Gilberto (Yolanda) Flores, Maricela Flores; 20 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren and a brother Genaro Flores of California. She loved traveling, gardening, cooking but her greatest joy was having her family around her. Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10 AM at Our Lord of Divine Mercy Catholic Church with burial to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, Texas. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 17, 2019