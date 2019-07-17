Born May 7, 1937 in Los Fresnos, Texas to Conrado & Bernada (Loza) Salinas, Estela was the youngest of nine children. Called to be a care-taker at a young age, Estela helped pioneer a vocational nursing program in Brownsville, Texas. Receiving her cap in June, 1956, the cutting-edge training's mission was "to prepare young women to assist efficiency in the care of the sick and injured – physically, mentally, morally, & spiritually." Marrying the love of her life in 1959 in East Chicago, IN, they moved to Hammond in 1962, where, while working full time with children from nursery age to teenagers, Estela attended Indiana University, Northwest. Estela remained a devoted and fiercely proud parent to her 4 children. Whether it was as a little league team mother, a classroom volunteer, or sewing GI Joe and Barbie outfits, this "crafty soul" dedicated time and energy to family. She earned Associate in Arts Nursing Degree in 1975, continuing her career at St. Catherine's Hospital following her graduation; her nursing vocation eventually spanned 50 plus years of service. The key ingredient in her cooking & baking was love – shining through in tamales, stuffed cabbage, migas, or the multitude of exquisite desserts such as her highly anticipated bunuelos at her annual Epiphany party. Holidays embraced all with Estela's inclusiveness making each guest feel the most important person at the table. Christmas was her favorite holiday celebrating the birth of Our Lord followed by the Epiphany celebration, "Baby Jesus Party" a family tradition she enjoyed for 50 years. A delightful giggle at something silly and the ability to laugh at herself were among her many gifts. Relocating back to Los Fresnos in 1990, Estela provided care for her mother until her death. Among her many community achievements was her charitable work with Catholic Daughters of the Americas where she received an Outstanding District Deputy Award for her service. In 2013, her beloved husband, Alfonso Ramirez, Sr. was ill so they moved to Oswego to be close to family prior to his death in 2018. Generous and charitable, this elegant and pious lady depended upon God and Faith for her strength throughout her life.



Predeceased by all siblings and her spouse of 58 years, she is mourned by her children: Bernice "Bonnie"; Alfonso, Jr. (Beth Willman); Richard (Holly); & David (Ana), her grandchildren Nicole Burke (Mike), Alex, Antonia, Kayla, & Jacey, her great-grandchildren Cecilia, Trevor, and Cole, as well as a community of extended family and friends.



Friends and Family are invited to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 701 S. Eola Road, Aurora, IL for a visitation, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM. Following Mass, the Rite of Committal will take place at Risen Lord Cemetery, 1501 Simons Rd, Oswego, IL 60543. Arrangements made by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Estela Ramirez to University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago" and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Estela Ramirez Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Or, gifts can be made online by visiting www.giving.uchicago.edu/estela-ramirez. Published in Brownsville Herald on July 17, 2019