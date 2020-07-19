Brownsville, Tx.- Esther V. Sierra , devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered into eternal rest surrounded by family on July 15, 2020, at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adalberto Sierra. She was born in Panuco, Veracruz, Mexico on April 12, 1928 to Jacinto Valladares and Ignacia Etienne Valladares. She was part of the Etienne family who were early settlers in the town of Panuco.
In 1955, together with her husband she came to Brownsville where they raised four daughters and three sons. Until she no longer could, she enjoyed cooking for her family and working in her garden as well as embroidering. She always made sure there was a fresh pot of coffee for those family members that would stop by after work on their way home. When the grandchildren and great grandchildren came, their visits always made her happy and brought a smile to her face.
Mrs. Sierra is survived by a half-sister, Virginia Rodriguez, and by her children Nazaria "Chaya" (J. Daniel) Salinas, Myrna Sierra, Adalberto "Beto" Sierra Jr., Sergio Sierra, George Sierra, Laura Sierra, and Blanca E. Sierra, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Left to cherish memories of Grandma or Lita as she was called, are her grandchildren, Myrna Janel S. (Mark) Baumann and Daniel J. (Shelley) Salinas, Adalberto "Tito" III (Les) Sierra and Maritza (Danny) Tsukahara, Thomas George (Kimberly) Sierra and Angeliza Sierra, and Lauren and Amanda Sierra and four great-grandchildren, Alexander S. and Vivian Janel Baumann and Liliana and Sienna Tsukahara.
Services will be private as per the request of the family due to the current COVID situation.
Special thanks to her longtime physician, Dr. Juan Martinez and staff as well as to her longtime companion and caregiver Minerva Gonzalez and her recent nighttime caregiver, Nicassia Martinez.
