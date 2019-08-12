|
BROWNSVILLE Eugenia Sanchez entered into the glory of her eternal life at her residence on Friday, the 9th of August 2019. She was eighty-five years old.
Eugenia will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She and her late husband, Tiburcio, dedicated their lifetime to raising their family of five children, sending them each off to college, and were extremely proud of them for their college degrees and numerous accomplishments. Her pride and joys however, were her grandchildren. She was an avid reader, an excellent cook, and enjoyed baking delicious desserts such as her famous Christmas cookies and scrumptious apple pies. Our mom, Nana, as she was affectionally called by her grandchildren, will be deeply missed and will remain in our hearts forever.
Her husband, Tiburcio Sanchez; eldest daughter, Connie Sanchez; parents, Alberto and Guadalupe Montiel; and sister, Natividad Montiel, preceded Eugenia in death.
Left behind to eternally treasure the memories they have of her are her children Ricardo Sanchez (Elizabeth), Sylvia Van Coppenolle (Daniel), Daniel Sanchez (Connie), and Elisa Gallegos (Ruben); grandchildren William and John Van Coppenolle, Danny and Sam Sanchez, and Ruben and Raul Alfonso Gallegos; three sisters Bertha, Josefa, Bea; and her five brothers Albert, Fred, Reynaldo, Reymundo, and Ruben.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, the 13th of August 2019 between the hours of twelve noon and nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at seven o'clock Tuesday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at ten o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, the 14th of August 2019 at Mary, Mother of the Church Catholic at 1914 Barnard Road, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Committal services will immediately follow the mass at Buena Vista Burial Park at 5 McDavitt Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78521.
Honored to serve as pallbearers in memory of Mrs. Sanchez are Fred Montiel, Reynaldo Montiel, Reymundo Montiel, Daniel Sanchez, and Daniel Van Coppenolle, and Ruben Gallegos, Jr. William Van Coppenolle, Danny Sanchez, Sam Sanchez, Ruben Gallegos III, and Raul Alfonso Gallegos will serve as honorary pallbearers.
A special thanks to all who have offered their condolences and continued prayers during this time.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 12, 2019