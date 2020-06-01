Brownsville, Tx.- B. Eugenio Herrera , loving father, son, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend entered into eternal rest on Sunday, the 31st of May 2020 at the grand age of one hundred years old.
Eugenio was born in Brownsville, Texas to his parents, Eugenio and Maria Guadalupe Barrera Herrera on November 28, 1919. Eugenio served the community of Brownsville and surrounding communities as a fire fighter with the Brownsville Fire Department for over forty years before his retirement in 1984. In his spare time, he enjoyed constructing houses. He will be remembered for his politeness, his respectfulness, and his joyful personality by all of those fortunate enough to have known him, and he will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugenio and Maria Guadalupe B. Herrera; and by his sons, Macario Maldonado and Enrique Herrera (Hilda).
Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Teresa De La Paz Herrera; his children Eugenio, Jr. (Edna), San Juana (David +), Elvira (Jacinto), Luis, Ninfa, Leticia, Joel (Randi), Aurora, Mirta, and Andres (Connie); granddaughter, Amber Andrade; niece, Maria Elena Garcia; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members.
Visiting hours will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, the 2nd of June 2020 between the hours of six o'clock in the evening and nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at seven o'clock Tuesday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
Committal services will be private.
There is a limit of seventy-five persons within the funeral home at all times due to the COVID situation. Please follow current social distancing guidelines and regulations. A face mask will be required within the funeral home at all times.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 1, 2020.