* Evangelina Esparza 91, entered into eternal rest in Brownsville, Texas. A loving aunt and outstanding foster mother, Ms. Esparza was surrounded by her family at the moment of her passing. She worked in the Woolworth cafeteria in downtown Brownsville for more than three decades until she retired in the mid-1990s. She is preceded in death by Victor Esparza and Berta Esparza, parents; Olga E. de Perez (Pascual Perez), Gloria E. de Saucedo (Luis Saucedo), and Dolores E. de Martinez (Ramon Martinez), sisters; and Lucio Esparza, brother. Ms. Esparza is survived by Lupita E. de Rodriguez (Hector Rodriguez), sister; and Domingo Esparza (Janie Esparza), brother; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ms. Esparza's family, particularly Maria C. Perez and Victor R. Perez, would like to express their deepest gratitude to Mrs. Leticia Villalon. Visitation will begin Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista followed by a committal service to Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 16, 2019