Evelio De La Cruz


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelio De La Cruz Obituary
BROWNSVILLE Evelio De La Cruz 92, of Brownsville, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 15, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Evelio was a member of the Community of AMA that pertains to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Torivio De La Cruz and Josefina Basallo; brothers, Cristobal De La Cruz and Onelio De La Cruz; sisters, Maria De La Cruz and Ana De La Cruz.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Hilda De La Cruz; son, George (Sandra) De La Cruz; sister, Eva De La Cruz; and a granddaughter, Daniella De La Cruz.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 beginning at 5 p.m., until 9 p.m., with the recitation of the holy rosary to begin at 7 p.m., at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.

Mass of Resurrection will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with committal to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.

You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guestbook, and extend your condolences to the De La Cruz family at www.darlingmouser.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
