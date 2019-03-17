BROWNSVILLE Evelio De La Cruz 92, of Brownsville, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 15, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.



Evelio was a member of the Community of AMA that pertains to St. Mary's Catholic Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Torivio De La Cruz and Josefina Basallo; brothers, Cristobal De La Cruz and Onelio De La Cruz; sisters, Maria De La Cruz and Ana De La Cruz.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Hilda De La Cruz; son, George (Sandra) De La Cruz; sister, Eva De La Cruz; and a granddaughter, Daniella De La Cruz.



Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 beginning at 5 p.m., until 9 p.m., with the recitation of the holy rosary to begin at 7 p.m., at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.



Mass of Resurrection will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with committal to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.



Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 17, 2019