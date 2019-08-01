|
* Felipa Appelwhite 61, entered into eternal rest Tuesday July 30,2019. She was born in San Juan, and raised in Brownsville Tx. She graduated from high school and went to the University of Texas where she got a nursing degree. She worked as a nurse at Valley Baptist and retired after 20 years, and was director of the infant pediatric department. Her greatest joy was teaching bible classes at La Hermosa Church in Brownsville touching lives of children and teens. She is preceded in death by her parents Felipa Garcia and Antonio Hernandez; brother Francisco Gil. Felipa is survived by her husband Jesse Applewhite, her brothers; Arturo Hernandez, Alfredo Hernandez, Mario Guadalupe Hernandez. Visitation will begin Friday August 02, 2019 at 4pm-10pm with a prayer service at 7 pm. Chapel service will be Saturday August 03,2019 at 2 pm followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, cemeteries, and mausoleums, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 (956)541-5400. Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 1, 2019