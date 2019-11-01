Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
1200 Lincoln St
Brownsville, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Felipe Correa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felipe (Leo) Correa


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felipe (Leo) Correa Obituary
Marion, Indiana (Leo) Felipe Correa, TSgt (Retired) Air Force 85, entered into eternal rest in Marion, Indiana on October 3, 2019.

A former Harlingen resident, he was a former commander of the Post of Harlingen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvira Farias and Raymond Correa.

Survivors include his sisters, Elvira S. Avila, Anita and Yolanda Mendez; brothers, Guillermo Serrata and Felipe R. Serrata.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1200 Lincoln St., Brownsville, Texas.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felipe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
Download Now