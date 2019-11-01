|
Marion, Indiana (Leo) Felipe Correa, TSgt (Retired) Air Force 85, entered into eternal rest in Marion, Indiana on October 3, 2019.
A former Harlingen resident, he was a former commander of the Post of Harlingen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvira Farias and Raymond Correa.
Survivors include his sisters, Elvira S. Avila, Anita and Yolanda Mendez; brothers, Guillermo Serrata and Felipe R. Serrata.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1200 Lincoln St., Brownsville, Texas.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 1, 2019