Brownsville - Felipe M. Coronado 87, of Brownsville, Texas devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend entered into eternal rest on May 12, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brownsville, Texas on April 10, 1932. A la hora del canonazo. He is preceded in death by his parents Nicolasa and Marcelino Coronado; siblings Jose, Leonso, Guadalupe, Celia, Reyes, Rita and Marcelino Coronado Jr. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years Emilia Jimenez de Coronado; children Diana, Felipe (Rebecca), Iris (Jose) Fernandez; grandchildren Nicholas, Danielle, Jose, Samuel and Sofia; sisters in law Victoria (Salvador) Reyes, Cirila Sauceda and Sobeida Coronado. He was a self-trained marine diesel mechanic and educated himself thru correspondence school. A good judge of character, he loved his family greatly. His wife, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends will miss him greatly. Visitation will be held today, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. On Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10 AM a chapel service will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485 Published in Brownsville Herald on May 14, 2019