|
|
* Felix Deanda 80, entered in eternal rest on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. Felix is preceded in death by his father Eleno Deanda Sr., mother Maria Luisa Rodriguez, and wife Alicia Deanda.
Left to cherish his memory is his children: Felix (Leanne) Deanda Jr., Delia (Amanda) Deanda, Carlos Deanda, Jose (Aide) Deanda, grandchildren: Denise Deanda, Daniel Deanda, Jennifer Deanda, Ana Alicia Deanda, Nicolas Deanda, Evelyn Deanda, and Dayanara Rodriguez.
Serving as Pallbearers are Jose Lopez, Mauro Gonzalez, Daniel Garcia, Jose Silva, Candelario Deanda, Albert Gomez Jr., and Santiago Gomez.
Visitation will begin Friday, September 13, 2019 from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn. Mass on Saturday 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Church followed by comittal service to Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 14, 2019