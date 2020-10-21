1/1
Felix Garza Jr.
1973 - 2020
* Felix Garza Jr. 47, entered into eternal rest Sunday October 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Josefa (Chepa) Martinez. Felix is survived by his mother Rosie Medina Garcia. A sister Krystal M. Medina, his stepdad Johnny Garcia and several uncles and aunts, several cousins and all his friends. Pallbearers will be Joey Vera, Markie Sanchez, Tony Chavez, Danny Cosme, Gene Martinez, and Jesse Valdez. A visitations will be Thursday October 22, 2020 at 2 pm-9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm. A Chapel Service will be Friday October 23, 2020 at 9 am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista in Brownsville, Texas (956) 541-5400.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
