Brownsville, TX- Felix Martinez Jr. 75, Felix Martinez Jr. entered into eternal rest on July 14, 2020 at the age of seventy-five years old.
Felix was born to Felix and Concepcion C. Martinez in 1944 in Brownsville, Texas. He was the greatest husband, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor. Always went out of his way to help everyone. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Francisca Reyna Mendoza and is survived by his twelve children; David Pineda, Felix Martinez, David Martinez, Cruz Martinez, Danny Martinez, Freddy Martinez, Lupe Martinez, Cristobal Martinez, Sarahi Gracia, Abigail Gracia, Jennifer Garcia and Jose Olvera. Also, to treasure many memories are 39 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and extended family members.
Visitation will be from 1p.m. to 7 p.m. today with a Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Trevino Funeral Home. Visitation resumes from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 with a chapel service scheduled at 10 a.m. Rite of committal will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook electronically, and leave a condolence message for Felix's family at www.trevinofuneral.com
.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home located at 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.