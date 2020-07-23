1/1
Felix Martinez Jr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felix's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brownsville, TX- Felix Martinez Jr. 75, Felix Martinez Jr. entered into eternal rest on July 14, 2020 at the age of seventy-five years old.

Felix was born to Felix and Concepcion C. Martinez in 1944 in Brownsville, Texas. He was the greatest husband, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor. Always went out of his way to help everyone. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Francisca Reyna Mendoza and is survived by his twelve children; David Pineda, Felix Martinez, David Martinez, Cruz Martinez, Danny Martinez, Freddy Martinez, Lupe Martinez, Cristobal Martinez, Sarahi Gracia, Abigail Gracia, Jennifer Garcia and Jose Olvera. Also, to treasure many memories are 39 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and extended family members.

Visitation will be from 1p.m. to 7 p.m. today with a Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Trevino Funeral Home. Visitation resumes from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 with a chapel service scheduled at 10 a.m. Rite of committal will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook electronically, and leave a condolence message for Felix's family at www.trevinofuneral.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home located at 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Rosary
06:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Visitation
08:15 - 11:00 AM
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
10:00 AM
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 542-2583
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved