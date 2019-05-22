BROWNSVILLE– Fernando Perez Sr., 63, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, TX, born May 16, 1956 in Brownsville, TX.



Fernando was a loving husband and father. He was a very caring and patient man that was always thinking of others. He was an employee with Brownsville Independent School District for over 20 years and an active leader at Livingway Family Church. He will be remembered and dearly missed by many.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Francisca Terrones, father Roberto Perez and brother Jose Roberto Perez.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife Rosario Escamilla Perez, daughter Elizabeth Ann Perez, sons Fernando Perez Jr. and Jose Adrian Perez; brothers, Jesus (Raquel) Perez and Jose Angel Perez; sisters, Maria Socorro Perez, Raquel (Jesus) Cadena and Maria Elena (Jose E.) Cuellar; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation for the public will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A memorial service to honor Fernando Perez will be held at Livingway Family Church at 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider. Published in Brownsville Herald on May 22, 2019