Brownsville E. Fidela Rosas, 91, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her Residence in Brownsville. She is preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Rosas; daughter, Manuela Rosas. Mrs. Rosas is survived by her daughters, Maria Del Pilar Saldivar, and Hermelinda R. Mendez; grandchildren, Manuel G. Saldivar, Rene Saldivar, Debra Hare, Vanessa Mendez, and Michelle Mendez; great-grandchildren, Alexander Hare, Jakob Escobedo, and Yazmine Escobedo. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Committal will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Our mother was a great mother and grandmother. A good friend to those who knew her. She will never be forgotten and always live in our hearts. We love you, mom. You may send your condolences and or sign the guest book at garzamemorialfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511. Published in Brownsville Herald on July 5, 2019