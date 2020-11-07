Brownsville Elpidio Fidencio Banda November 16, 1949, to October 30, 2020.



A fallen soldier lost too soon.



Fidencio E. Banda passed away on October 30, 2020, at the age of 70 in his hometown of Brownsville, Texas.



He's survived by his loving wife, Guadalupe, and his three children, Fidencio Jr. (Shayna), Fermin (Karen), and Diana (Ramiro Flores), his 2 grandchildren Samantha Jane and Jace, and his "adopted" grandson, Antonio "Toño" Hernandez, his siblings, Juan (Ichiko), Mary Gracia (Jose Angel), Mateo Carlos, Jose Angel, Maria Dolores Garza (Noe) and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents Apolonia Morales and Isidoro Banda, In-laws Margarita S., and Samuel Chong Poo, and relatives, Nestora C. Hernandez, Joey Gracia, and Samuel Chong Jr.



Banda served in the Marines, National Guard, and Army Reserve. He was full of life, love, and laughter.



Memorial Service will be held at the Brownsville Sports Park on Saturday, November 7, at 11:00 A.M.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.



