Brownsville - Former Police Sgt. Andres S. Torres 81, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his residence. He is preceded in death by his parents Simon and Leonor Torres; son Andy S. Torres Jr.; brothers Justice of the Peace Tony Torres, and Ray Torres; two sisters Modesta Weatherford and Rebecca Gonzalez.
He is survived by his wife Lydia Salazar Torres; three sons Joey, Eloy and Javier Torres; daughter in law Hopie Torres and three granddaughters Kristen, Michele, Sandy, and one great granddaughter Everly and many extended family members.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1 to 9 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Services will conclude at the end of the funeral mass. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 1, 2020