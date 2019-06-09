Brownsville, Texas Francisca G. Arreola 87, Francisca G. Arreola, 87, entered into eternal rest at her residence, surrounded by her loving family on June 7, 2019.



Francisca was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Homero B. Arreola; a brother, Ramiro Guerreo.



She is survived by her daughters, Frances (Luis Flores) Arreola and Maribel Arreola; her son, Homero (Lucy Alaniz) Arreola, Jr.; brother, Lucas Guerrero; granddaughter, Denicia L. (Modesto Del Fierro) Arreola; grandson, Ricardo Arreola; and numerous other relatives.



Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 12noon until 9 p.m., with the recitation of the holy rosary to begin at 7 p.m., at Trevino Funeral Home. Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, at Our Heavenly Father Catholic Church in Olmito, Texas. Burial with follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, in Brownsville, Texas.



Honored to be serving as Mrs. Arreola's pallbearers will be Homero Arreola, Jr., Ricardo Arreola, Denicia Arreola, Modesto Del Fierro, Adalberto Morillon, and Andres Arreola.



Special thank you to her nurse, Miguel Ruiz; and her provider of nineteen years, Juana Maria Gonzalez.



You are invited to send your condolences to the family, sign the guestbook, and share your memories of Francisca online at www.trevinofuneral.com



