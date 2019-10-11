Home

Services
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Cathedral Church
Committal
Following Services
Buena Vista Burial Park
Francisca V. Murua


1919 - 2019
Francisca V. Murua Obituary
* Francisca V. Murua 100, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, October 09, 2019 at home in Brownsville, Texas. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.

Francisca is preceded in death by her parents: Leandro Valdivia and Guadalupe Segura, husband Manuel H. Murua and daughter Lilia Luz.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Yolanda Murua Rodriguez, her sons: Mario Manuel Murua Sr. and Arturo Murua, 10 Grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 23 great great-grandchildren, numerous other family members, and friends.

Visitation will begin Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:00 am at Immaculate Conception Cathedral Church followed by committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 Mc Davitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
