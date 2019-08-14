|
Brownsville - Francisco Frank Burnias Jr. 74, of Olmito, Texas devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, into eternal rest on August 12, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Olmito, Texas on September 15, 1944. He is preceded in death by his parents Francisco Burnias Sr. and Manuela Villarreal; brother in law Encarnacion. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years Rosario Burnias; children Mark (Maggie), Rene (Paula), Hector (Christi), Rosemarie (Robert); siblings Alicia, Emilia (Lupe), Celina, Merced (Minda), Reynaldo (Gracie), Ramiro (Amparo), and Oscar (Ana); 12 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Frank enjoyed golf and attend mass. His greatest joys in life were his grandchildren and great granddaughter. Frank was a friend to all who crossed his path. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10 AM at Our Heavenly Father Catholic Church with burial to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 14, 2019