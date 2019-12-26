|
* Francisco Iracheta (Aka Paco) 82, entered into eternal rest Thursday December 19, 2019. Paco was a loving husband and great father with a passionate and stubborn soul. He graduated school in Mexico where he worked as an architect. Paco enjoyed the beauty of architecture and the wonder of structures people were capable of building. He looked forward to the FIFA World Cup every four years, and hoped one day Mexico would win it all. His love of reading was unrivaled, and he instilled that same enjoyment of reading in his sons, as well as the importance of education and hard work. Paco would often watch movies with his family, commonly watching the same ones numerous times while critiquing the directing and editing - like any fan of cinema. Cooking was another secret super power he enjoyed in his earlier years. His specialties consisted of "barbacoa" and "dulce de leche" that he would make in the family's humble kitchen. You could also find Paco in the garage using his tools for carpentry. He would build cabinets, furniture, and even made his own bed. He would help his sons with the occasional science project if it required precision or building a small structure. Paco would always find something to fix, build, or make things for the family and others. He was fond of animals and would feed local strays to ensure they would not go hungry; and enjoyed having the family pets, Kolt and Stella, sleep next to him on his bed. One can always judge the character and heart of a person by the way they treat animals and pets, and Paco was loving and caring in that regard. He will be dearly missed and all will remember his signature salute as you said hi or bye. So to Paco, we salute you, and say goodbye for now. We will see you soon.
With love,
Iracheta Family
He is Preceded in death by his parents Jose Merced Iracheta Ramirez and Petra Soria De Iracheta, siblings Manuel, Maria Del Socorro, and Maria Mercedes Iracheta Soria. Paco is survived by his wife Maria Guadalupe Iracheta Saldivar, children; Milton Francisco (Marbelia) Iracheta, Cristian Vital (Zedma) Iracheta, Norman Orestes Raziel (Fiancee Jene) Iracheta. grandchildren; Ethan, Sophie, Justin Benjamin, Marbelita, Milton, Noel, and Susana.
Pallbearers will be Milton Iracheta, Cristian Iracheta, Norman Iracheta, Ethan Iracheta, Albert Ochoa, and Jose Ruiz. Honarary Pallbearers will be Justin Benjamin Iracheta, Milton Iracheta, and Noel Iracheta. Visitation will be Thursday December 26, 2019 at 11am-11pm with a Rosary at 7pm. A Chapel Sercice will be Friday December 27, 2019 at 10 am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd. Brownsville Tx 78521. (956)541-5400. Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 26, 2019