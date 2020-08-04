* Francisco Javier Medrano 74, of Brownsville, Texas passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Francisco was born August 13, 1945 to Maria Concepcion Delgado and Arturo Medrano.
Francisco was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He is deeply loved and will be profoundly missed not only by his family and friends but those fortunate to have known him.
Francisco is survived by his wife, Irene Elvia Medrano; daughter Patricia Partida (Carlos); daughter Diana Galan (Manuel Jr.); daughter Liliana Faz (Adrian Jr.); and daughter Cindy Medrano; grandchild Amanda Partida, grandchild Cristina Partida, grandchild Diego Partida, grandchild Manuel A. Galan, grandchild Melissa Galan, grandchild Mariel Galan and grandchild Aiden Faz.
Francisco was preceded in death by father Arturo Medrano and mother Maria Concepcion Delgado.
A burial for Francisco will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista, 125 Mcdavitt Blvd, Brownsville, Texas 78521.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.funerariadelangelbuenavista.com
for the Medrano family.