Brownsville, Frank Parker Sr., 91, a lifetime resident of Brownsville, Texas, died peacefully at his home on Friday, May 8, 2020. Frank was born April 1, 1929, to Essa Chanslor Parker and Eugene Hall Parker. He was preceded in death by his older brothers, Eugene Hall Parker Jr. and William Chanslor Parker.
Frank is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of 64 years. Frank married Carolyn Elliott on May 5, 1956. Soon to follow were six children: Frank Jr.(Susan), Lorraine Perez(Manuel), Rebecca Martinez(Arturo), Deborah Stallings, Elaine Graham(Richard), and Karla Garrett(Ross). Fourteen grandchildren: Derek Parker(Emily), Angela Garza(Alec), Leonard Parker, Ryan Perez, Michael Perez, Matthew Perez(Kacie), Mark Perez, Alyssa Dickinson(Frank), Carolyn Martinez, Meredith Graham, Parker Graham, Essa Garrett, Grace Garrett, Kloe Garrett, seven beloved great-grandchildren, and dog Snoopy2
Frank attended Brownsville public schools and was an outstanding athlete at Brownsville High School. He was awarded a football scholarship to The University of Texas at Austin, playing for the Longhorns, until a knee injury forced him to leave the team. He completed his education at UT, graduating in 1952 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration.
Frank came back to Brownsville and worked for Philen Shipping Co. for 15 years. He joined Dix Shipping as a partner until 1981. Not ready to retire, he bought Gateway Tugs. After 46 years in the maritime industry, he retired in 1998.
During his working years, he was active in the Brownville Jaycees, Brownsville Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club, trustee of BISD School Board, the Planning and Zoning Board, the Propeller Club, charter board member of Sunrise Bank, and served on the board of directors for the West Gulf Maritime Association. Frank was a member of the Church of the Advent Episcopal for 64 years. He served as Senior Warden and several terms on the vestry. His church was a very important part of his life.
Frank was an avid golfer playing at River View, a member of Valley Inn and Country Club, and later at the Rancho Viejo Country Club. He played golf several times a week with a group of fifteen buddies. He continued to play until 2013 when he put away the clubs for health reasons. Left to carry on Old Golfers Inc. are Tomas Castella and Ron Humphries. Frank lived his life well.
A private graveside service is being held for family members. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Garza Memorial Funeral Home of Brownsville is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Shriners Children's Hospital.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 15, 2020.