Universal City Frank Perez Francisco Rolando Perez, born May 15, 1944, died peacefully on July 21, 2020. Frank was a decorated Vietnam Veteran having served three tours as an Infantryman and a Green Beret. He received the Silver Star and Bronze Star with "V" for courage under fire and was also awarded four Purple Hearts. He was a loving father, brother, and son; and to those in the Veteran community around Universal City, he was a good friend. Frank is often remembered by family and friends for time spent around a grill, telling stories punctuated with boisterous laughter and huge grins.







He is preceded in death by his father, Oscar, his brother Juan, and his sisters, Olga Perez and Socorro Wojcik. He is survived by his mother Alejandra Uribe de Perez, brothers Ignacio Perez, Oscar Perez Jr., and Rene Perez; and sisters Esther Nance, Dolores Moon, and Carmen Almaraz.







His children include Dorian Francisco Perez and Adrian Rolando Perez (and wife Kathryn) and grandchildren Zephyra Elizabeth Perez, Xiomara Eleanor Perez, Audrey "Choo Choo" Garcia and Aliyah Garcia. His extended family includes his loving companion Irma Garcia and her children Andrew Garcia (and wife Natalie), Alfred Rueda, and Louie Rueda. His friendships with Larry Lewis and Eppie Garza were integral to a brotherhood that lasted over 30 years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store