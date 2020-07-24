1/1
Frederick Matthew Leyendecker Jr.
1949 - 2020
Rancho Viejo - Frederick Matthew Leyendecker Jr. died peacefully in his sleep July 21, 2020, at his home in Rancho Viejo, Texas. Fred married Sylvia (Castaneda) Leyendecker on January 26, 1985 in Brownsville, Texas.

Born in Laredo, Texas, on July 25, 1949, Fred was the second oldest of six children. Fred enjoyed watching his three sons growing up playing sports and was always their number one fan. Fred was an avid hunter and loved donating much of his yearly harvest to needy families. Fred was retired from the State of Texas for the last 18 years and spent much of those years traveling with Sylvia and ministering to anyone along the way with love and conviction. Fred was a member of Livingway Family Church.

Fred is preceded in death by his father Frederick Matthew Leyendecker, Sr. and brother Luis Bruni Leyendecker. Fred is survived by his mother Minerva Tijerina Leyendecker of San Antonio, his loving wife of 35 years, Sylvia Leyendecker, his three sons Matthew Jack (Monica) Leyendecker of Laredo, Frederick Matthew (Jessica) Leyendecker III of Del Rio, Stephen Anthony Leyendecker of Rancho Viejo. He is also survived by his 4 siblings Laura Leyendecker of Tarpley, Rene Pedro Leyendecker of San Antonio, Maria Lamar (Robert) Massey of Gonzalez, Leopoldo Luis Leyendecker of San Antonio and 5 grandchildren, Carolina, Alejandra, Ana Marcela, Zoey and Lucas.

Psalm 18:1-2 " I love You, O Lord, my strength. The Lord is my pillar, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my rock, in whom I take refuge; my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my high tower."

Due to gathering restrictions, a private service will be held.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
A Godly man who is with HIM right now.
My sincerest sympathy to the family. May you feel The Lord’s loving comfort until you are joined again in heaven.
Minerva Novoa
Classmate
July 24, 2020
Our deepest condolences to all of you. He was a good man, may he Rest In Peace
Jose & Bertha Campos
Coworker
July 24, 2020
y sincere and deepest condolences to you Sylvia and your family. It was A pleasure knowing Mr Leyendecker and working with him. I always enjoy listening to him explain his investigation on cases. Rest In Peace.
Diana E Acres
Coworker
July 24, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Sylvia and the entire family. Fred was a man very resolute in his faith and a great friend to all. He will be missed by all but the I am sure the Good Lord has welcomed him to his eternal resting place.
JR Trevino
Friend
July 24, 2020
I know that you Sylvia know that he was my best friend for 65 years having grown up together. Truly heartfully sorry for the loss as the loss touches us all in a huge way. Peace...
Larry Hurley
Friend
July 24, 2020
Sylvia, so sorry to hear of Fred‘s passing. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Jill Machinena
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
First and foremost my condolences to the family. Fred and I were basketball players at Nixon High School. He was a very intense and aggressive player on the court. Off the court he was the nicest, well mannered person. Fred, great memories and may you rest in internal peace.
Alfredo
Friend
July 24, 2020
What a nice and real man! Enjoyed talking to him when ever we crossed paths. True to his beliefs and living life to its fullest. Heaven got a true asset to the kingdom. God bless his soul and family.
Ernie Villarreal
Friend
July 24, 2020
Fred the time we spent with our families priceless your friendship kindness love of family and life beyond words thank you for allowing me and my family to have enjoyed you and your family my friend you will be missed To the family my condolences for your loss may you rest in peace from the Jose E. Gonzalez family
jose gonzalez
Friend
