Rancho Viejo - Frederick Matthew Leyendecker Jr. died peacefully in his sleep July 21, 2020, at his home in Rancho Viejo, Texas. Fred married Sylvia (Castaneda) Leyendecker on January 26, 1985 in Brownsville, Texas.



Born in Laredo, Texas, on July 25, 1949, Fred was the second oldest of six children. Fred enjoyed watching his three sons growing up playing sports and was always their number one fan. Fred was an avid hunter and loved donating much of his yearly harvest to needy families. Fred was retired from the State of Texas for the last 18 years and spent much of those years traveling with Sylvia and ministering to anyone along the way with love and conviction. Fred was a member of Livingway Family Church.



Fred is preceded in death by his father Frederick Matthew Leyendecker, Sr. and brother Luis Bruni Leyendecker. Fred is survived by his mother Minerva Tijerina Leyendecker of San Antonio, his loving wife of 35 years, Sylvia Leyendecker, his three sons Matthew Jack (Monica) Leyendecker of Laredo, Frederick Matthew (Jessica) Leyendecker III of Del Rio, Stephen Anthony Leyendecker of Rancho Viejo. He is also survived by his 4 siblings Laura Leyendecker of Tarpley, Rene Pedro Leyendecker of San Antonio, Maria Lamar (Robert) Massey of Gonzalez, Leopoldo Luis Leyendecker of San Antonio and 5 grandchildren, Carolina, Alejandra, Ana Marcela, Zoey and Lucas.



Psalm 18:1-2 " I love You, O Lord, my strength. The Lord is my pillar, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my rock, in whom I take refuge; my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my high tower."



Due to gathering restrictions, a private service will be held.



