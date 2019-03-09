Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
(956) 350-8485
Resources
More Obituaries for Fulgencio Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fulgencio Garcia


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fulgencio Garcia Obituary
Los Fresnos, Texas Fulgencio Garcia 91, of Los Fresnos, TX, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest, Friday, March 8, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Concepcion and Fortino Garcia.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Ofelia Garcia; 10 children, Geronimo(Diana) Garcia, Reyna (Jose) Rodriguez, Javier (Esmeralda) Garcia, Blanca (Martin) Moates, Jose (Navora) Garcia, Alma (Juan) Guevara, Hugo(Edith)Garcia, Saul Garcia, Fulgencio (Jessica) Garcia Jr., and Adan (Anabel) Garcia. 29 grandchildren and 27 great-grand children. Visitation will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 9 AM at St. Cecilia Catholic Church with a Mass of Ressuraction at 10AM.Commital Service will follow to Los Cuates Cemetery In Los Fresnos, Texas. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Sunset Funeral Home in Brownsville, Texas .(956)350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now