|
|
Los Fresnos, Texas Fulgencio Garcia 91, of Los Fresnos, TX, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest, Friday, March 8, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Concepcion and Fortino Garcia.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Ofelia Garcia; 10 children, Geronimo(Diana) Garcia, Reyna (Jose) Rodriguez, Javier (Esmeralda) Garcia, Blanca (Martin) Moates, Jose (Navora) Garcia, Alma (Juan) Guevara, Hugo(Edith)Garcia, Saul Garcia, Fulgencio (Jessica) Garcia Jr., and Adan (Anabel) Garcia. 29 grandchildren and 27 great-grand children. Visitation will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 9 AM at St. Cecilia Catholic Church with a Mass of Ressuraction at 10AM.Commital Service will follow to Los Cuates Cemetery In Los Fresnos, Texas. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Sunset Funeral Home in Brownsville, Texas .(956)350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 9, 2019