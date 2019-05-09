BROWNSVILLE - G. Herlinda Maldonado 87, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at her residence.



Herlinda, a kind-hearted lady, enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and trying her luck at the slot machines.



Preceding Herlinda in death are her children Daniel G. Maldonado, Linda Maldonado Delgado, Pedro Maldonado, and Raymundo Maldonado; and her parents, Juan Jose and Juana Gonzales.



Her children Cristobal Maldonado (Sylvia), Alejo Maldonado (Catalina), and Rosie Maldonado; daughter-in-law, Minerva Maldonado; fourteen grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren survive her.



Visiting hours are on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 1:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., with a recitation of the holy rosary to begin at 7:00 P.M. within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.



Funeral services will commence on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., at the Lord of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, located at 650 E. Alton Gloor Boulevard. Committal services will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4464 Old Port Isabel Road.



Special thanks to her providers Veronica and Yvonne.



Special thanks to her providers Veronica and Yvonne.