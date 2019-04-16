BROWNSVILLE G. Luis Martinez, Jr. 71, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 surrounded by his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Luis and Estefana; and brother, Raul Martinez.



Luis is survived by his wife Reyna of 48 years; daughters Griselda (Rene), Reyna Leticia (Efrain), and Ana Luisa (Jose); 4 grandchildren Matthew, Briana, Ximena, Jessica; 5 sisters Olga, Bertha, Alicia, Sylvia, and Sandra.



Visiting hours are today, Tuesday, the 16th of April 2019, beginning at twelve noon and concluding at nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to begin at seven o'clock Tuesday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.



Funeral services will commence tomorrow, Wednesday, the 17th of April 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon, at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, located at 1200 Lincoln Street, Brownsville, Texas 78521. Committal services will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4464 Old Port Isabel Road, Brownsville, Texas 78526, with full military honors to be rendered under the auspices of V.F.W. Post #2035.



You may go online to view the obituary and video tribute, sign the guestbook, and extend your condolences to the Martinez family at www.darlingmouser.com.



Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 16, 2019