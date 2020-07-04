1/1
G. Pilar "Pilo" Almazan
1956 - 2020
Brownsville, G. Pilar "Pilo" Almazan, 63, from Brownsville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville

He was a Bartender for over 15 years at the New Rising Sun.

Pilo enjoyed fixing cars, cooking out, and spending time with family and friends. He loved to joke around and make family and friends laugh.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Jose Angel and Lucia G. Almazan; Siblings: Jose A. Almazan Jr., Isidoro Almazan, Noe Almazan, Marcelino Almazan, and Juan Almazan.

Pilo is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Delma Almazan

His children: Flor Estella Almazan, Lucia Magdalena Almazan, Cindy (Ruben) Ruiz, Dena (Damian) Ortiz;

His siblings: Maria A.(Aurelio) Vazquez, Lali Gaza, Guadalupe (Janie) Almazan, Virginia A.(Rumualdo) Sandoval.

14 grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly.

Visitation will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, with a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Garza Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, we have a limit of 40 people for immediate family only. Live streaming will be available at 7:00 p.m., Monday at www.garzamemorialfh.com

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 PM
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
6
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-5511
