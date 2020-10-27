Brownsville - Mr. Gabino Vasquez Sr. peacefully resigned his soul into the hands of the lord on October 22, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas at the age of 71. He is survived by his wife, Rossy Vasquez and his children Gabino Vasquez Jr. (Laura), Ricardo Vasquez (Mirtha), Jorge Vasquez (Mireya), Rosemary Vasquez AldreteLee (Jesus), Diana Vasquez (Theodoro), Gabino Vasquez II (Alishia), Don Vasquez (Dorian), Edgar Vasquez, Eloy Krause (Ashley), and Alexis Acosta, his 24 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Followed by his brothers and sister +Maria V. Cortes (+Ricardo), +Ismael Vasquez, +Francisco Vasquez (Lupita), Reynalda Vasquez (Joe), Alicia Muñoz (Juan), and his nieces and nephews. Gabino was born on November 18, 1948 in Brownsville, Texas to Amparo Vasquez and Ismael Vasquez. He married to Rossy for 46 beautiful years. He was a great and successful businessman who over the years had various businesses such as: a car lot, a lumberyard (he built houses), his tire shop- to name a few. He was never a stranger to an honest day's work and always put his all in everything he did. He always said and believed that if you're going to do something, then do it right and with all your effort. He worked for the City of Brownsville. Then, worked in Precinct 1 as County Commissioners Pete and Sofia Benavides' Administrative Assistant for over 20 years. His children remember him as a driven, hardworking, loving, and extremely generous father with a great sense of humor who always encouraged them to pursue their goals and to never back down in the face of a challenge. Everyone who knew him knew there was never a dull moment around him, he could always make your day. Gabino was a dedicated individual who loved his family more than anything and was passionate about helping those around him in any way he could. He was also an active and dedicated member of International Christian Center. A funeral service scheduled for October 28, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home (667 Springmart Blvd.) from 1 p.m. at 7 a.m. Prayer service will be at 6 p.m. Burial will be scheduled on October 29, 2020 at Buena Vista Burial Park (125 Mc Davitt Blvd.) at 10 a.m. Due to restrictions with Covid-19 the space in the chapel will be limited- so we ask that when coming to pay respects you are mindful of other guests and their time. Condolences can be sent to his wife. The family would like to thank all who sent loving thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.



