Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
(956) 350-8485
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Gabriel R. Granado


1961 - 2019
Gabriel R. Granado Obituary
Brownsville - Gabriel R. Granado 58, of Brownsville, Texas devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend entered into eternal rest on November 14, 2019. He was born in Brownsville, Texas on September 20, 1961. He is preceded in death by his father Jose Granado. Left to cherish his memory are his mother Dora Granado; children Ashley Granado and Delilah Trevino; grandchildren Ashlynn Castaneda, Gabriel Espino, Allan Trevino; siblings Erineo (Sandra), Hector (Alma), Ricardo (Claudia) Granado, Diana (Joel) Gutierrez, Jose "Lonny" (Diana), and Rolando (Elisa) Granado. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will continue on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 9 AM to 1 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral mass will follow at 2 PM at Christ the King Catholic Church. Services will conclude at the end of the funeral mass. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
