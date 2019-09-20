|
Gary Gene Minton, 75, of Los Fresnos, TX, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on September 16, 2019, following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Born in Edcouch, TX, he grew up in Brownsville and earned all-district honors as part of the 1962 Brownsville Eagles football team which reached the state quarterfinals. He served in the Army National Guard while pursuing his lifelong career in the dry cleaning and laundry business which took him to Denver, CO and Boerne, TX before returning to the Valley and making his home in Los Fresnos in 1985. He was a Los Fresnos City Council Member for many years, past president of the Brownsville Downtown Lions Club, he was a commissioned member of the Lower Rio Grande Regional Review Committee and was a past vice president of the Southmost Regional Water Authority Board. Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved doing both in Mexico.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents Jesse Mack Minton and Janie Maloy Minton.
He is survived by his brother, Gregory K. Minton (Gale), his wife of 51 years, Jeanne Clark Minton, his sons Jesse (Amy) and Justin, his grandchildren Jacquelyn and Nicholas, and a large extended family.
Under the special care of Jesus R. Ortiz, M.D. and his staff at Valley House Doctors, the amazing teams at Superior Home Health and Hospice, and additional support from Antonio M. Diaz Jr., M.D., Luis Gaitan, M.D., P.A., and Yahaira Espada, M.D., Gary was able to remain at home throughout his illness.
Following his wishes, Gary was cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date. Final arrangements made by Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Los Fresnos. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Gary Minton to Brownsville Downtown Lions Club, 470 Fruitdale Drive, Brownsville, TX 78521.
