Brownsville, B. Genaro Aldaco 84, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Alta Vista Rehabilitation And Healthcare in Brownsville.
Genaro B. Aldaco was born to Maria Bustamante and Victor Aldaco on September 19, 1935, in Encinal, Texas
He is preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Maria Aldaco; brother, Eusebio Aldaco; and several other relatives.
Genaro is survived by his wife, Magdalena S. Aldaco; children, Teresa (Rafael) Revilla, Oscar Aldaco, Richard Aldaco, Edward (Kris) Aldaco, Gene Adam Aldaco, Linda Ramirez, Victor Gene Aldaco, and Luis Carlos Aldaco; brother, Juvencio Aldaco, and 14 other brothers and sisters; 8 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home.
You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.