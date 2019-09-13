|
Genoveva G. Mireles, 89, of Brownsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Alta Vista Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Brownsville, TX.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 9:00 pm with the recitation of The Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm today, Friday, September 13, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 2:30 pm Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Cathedral. Committal will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 13, 2019