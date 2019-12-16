|
Harlingen Genoveva Trevino Janie Garcia 78, Genoveva (Janie) Trevino Garcia, 78, of Harlingen and Brownsville, passed away on December 12, 2019. She was born April 10, 1941 in Harlingen to Eliberto and Celia Trevino.
She graduated from Harlingen High School in 1959, part of the first graduating class from the "new" high school. She went on to work for Valley Baptist Hospital in admissions, then went on to work as a secretary at Reliable Life. Her true passion, however, was her work at Country Casuals in Brownsville. She loved serving her customers, knew their tastes and could pick clothes they loved.
Janie is survived by her only daughter, Elvia, her son-in-law, Frank Donaldson and her beloved granddogs, Skyla and Augie. She will also be missed by her two beloved sisters Celia (Sally) Barron, (Joe) and Sylvia Cruz (Israel), both of Harlingen. She will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves too many loving friends to count.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 1 PM to 5 PM. An evening visitation, with the family present, will be held 6 PM to 9 PM at the Trinity Funeral Home of Harlingen.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 10:30 am at Christian Fellowship Church officiated by Brother Barry Jackson, followed by internment at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission TX.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Frank Donaldson, Joe Barron, J.R. Rodriguez, Adrian Ramirez, B.J. Weaver and JMatthew Bush. Honorary pallbearers are Mason Rodriguez and Landon Rodriquez.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 16, 2019