|
|
Brownsville - Georgina Carrasco 89, of Brownsville, Texas, devoted mother, grandmother, sister, great grandmother, and friend entered into eternal rest on February 5, 2020 at Brownsville Nursing and Rehabilitation surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Brownsville, Texas on August 16, 1930. She is preceded in death by her husband Raul Carrasco; parents Maria Reyna Rodriguez and Aurelio Rodriguez; and her companion Jerry Brand. Left to cherish her memory are her children Laura Carrasco, Brenda Carrasco Bailey (Byron), and Raul (Sharon) Carrasco; sister Socorro Cavazos; grandchildren Blaine Gregory, Brittany White, Lisa Pitre, Chris Worden and Julia Stockman; great grandchildren Grayson Pitre, Lucia Gregory, Cash Gregory, Rowan Gregory, Georgina White, Harrison Stockman, and Clark Stockman. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Brownsville. Memorial mass will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church with inurnment to follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 7, 2020