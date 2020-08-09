1/
Geraldine Fullen
2029 - 2020
* Geraldine Fullen 91, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband Francis H. Fullen. Left to cherish her memory are her 3 children: Carol Joyner, Ronald Fullen, and Terry Fullen, 1 grandson, 1 granddaughter, 3 great-grandsons, and 1 brother James McCorkle.

Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
