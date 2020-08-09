* Geraldine Fullen 91, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband Francis H. Fullen. Left to cherish her memory are her 3 children: Carol Joyner, Ronald Fullen, and Terry Fullen, 1 grandson, 1 granddaughter, 3 great-grandsons, and 1 brother James McCorkle.
Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.