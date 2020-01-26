|
|
BOERNE, TEXAS Gerdamarie Hofmokel Settle , a long-time resident of Brownsville, Texas, died peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the age of 86, in Boerne, TX. Gerda was born on February 1, 1933 in Baton Rouge, LA, the only child to German immigrant parents F. W. (Fritz) and Elisabeth A. Hofmokel.
Gerda is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Richard J. Settle, originally of Schenectady, NY. Gerda and Dick were married on April 2, 1956 in Sacred Heart Church in Brownsville. After short stints living in New York and San Antonio, TX, the couple returned to Brownsville, making it their life-long home.
Gerda is survived by her three children, Karen Settle Newton (Harvey) of Houston, Fritz Hofmokel Settle (Cathy) of Brownsville, and Lisa Settle Strain (Bill) of Boerne, TX, and by eight beloved grandchildren: Travis Strain (San Diego), Zachary Strain (New York), Catherine Settle (Austin), Aaron Strain (Leadville, CO), Kirk Newton (New York), Carl Settle (Brownsville), Emma Strain (Boerne), David Newton (Dallas).
Gerda moved to Brownsville at the age of 3 when her father accepted the position of the Director of the Port of Brownsville. Gerda attended Brownsville High School and graduated in the class of 1950. She was the Homecoming Queen in her senior year. She went on to receive a B.A. in Art with a Minor in Textiles from St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana in 1954. Gerda's passion and talent showed up in the multitude of art projects she took on throughout her life: painting, sewing, quilting, pottery, furniture refinishing and reupholstery, teaching art at Villa Maria High School, and she graciously gave of herself to such Brownsville organizations as the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art and the Brownsville Art League, P.E.O. and the Pan American Round Table.
In her career as an artist spanning over decades, her oil paintings earned many awards to include several Grumbacher Awards, the Brownsville Art League Best of Show and Brownsville TX International Art Show Clara Ely Award. After moving to Boerne in 2013, Gerda joined the Menger Singers choir and renewed her passion for singing that she had enjoyed in her college years. Gerda was known and loved for her unfailing warmth and very witty sense of humor.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Cibolo House in Boerne, TX where Gerda resided over the last 2 years for the loving environment they provided and for the many happy memories.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, with a 1 p.m. Holy Rosary to be recited. Mass of Resurrection will be held at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. There will not be a procession following the mass, and graveside services will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art, 660 E. Ringgold St., Brownsville, TX 78520, www.bmfa.us.
Memories of Gerdamarie may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
