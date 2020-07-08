Brownsville Gilberto Aguilar III 34, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.



Mr. Aguilar was born in Brownsville, Texas, son of Guadalupe Aguilar Jr. and Yolanda Hernandez Aguilar.



Left to cherish his memory are his parents; sisters, Mary Lou (Terry) Leinbach, Velma (+Jesse) Martinez, Mayra (Martin) Hernandez, Yvette (Adan) Perez, Priscilla Olguin.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. Prayer Service.and will resume on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 9 a.m.at Salinas Funeral Home Chapel of the Heavens. Funeral chapel service is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1 p.m.at Salinas Funeral Home Chapel of the Heavens. Interment will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.



Funeral services have been entrusted to Salinas Funeral Home in Brownsville,



